IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

