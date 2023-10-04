IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 40,645 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 71.6% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 23.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 975,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,420 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

