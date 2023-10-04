IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 6,324 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

