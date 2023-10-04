IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

