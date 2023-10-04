IFG Advisory LLC Buys 13,709 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 253.47%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

