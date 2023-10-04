IFG Advisory LLC Buys 403 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $281.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

