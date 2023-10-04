IFG Advisory LLC Buys 410 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 16,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX opened at $258.90 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.