IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 168,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

