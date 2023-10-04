IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,893 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,597 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

