IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

ACN stock opened at $306.23 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.53 and its 200-day moving average is $300.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

