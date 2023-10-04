IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BLK opened at $625.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $688.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

