IFG Advisory LLC Sells 272 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.