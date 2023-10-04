IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 215,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

BAR stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $20.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

