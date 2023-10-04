immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

immatics biotechnologies Stock Down 9.2 %

immatics biotechnologies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,181. immatics biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Get immatics biotechnologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On immatics biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTXW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period.

About immatics biotechnologies

immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of t-cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. our transformative product candidates are – best in class – adoptive cell therapies and bispecific tcr molecules. these products are directed against tumor targets that have been identified and validated by immatics’​ proprietary and world-leading xpresident® technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for immatics biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for immatics biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.