Immix Biopharma (IMMX) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) is one of 975 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Immix Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Immix Biopharma has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immix Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Immix Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immix Biopharma N/A -83.12% -74.60% Immix Biopharma Competitors -2,057.61% -262.20% -30.75%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immix Biopharma N/A -$8.23 million -5.70 Immix Biopharma Competitors $1.65 billion $201.29 million -5.02

This table compares Immix Biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Immix Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immix Biopharma. Immix Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Immix Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immix Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immix Biopharma Competitors 5220 16667 42193 795 2.59

Immix Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.02%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.49%. Given Immix Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Immix Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immix Biopharma competitors beat Immix Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Immix Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.