Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IMKTA traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 18,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,918,156. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

