Insider Selling: EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $18,585.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 68,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,658. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $456.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

