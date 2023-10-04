Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 152,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,756. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

