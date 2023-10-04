Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $147.92

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $147.92 and last traded at $149.37, with a volume of 166891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Insulet Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 176.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.