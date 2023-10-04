Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.81. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 31,626 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.32.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.11 million. Research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.