Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $191.68 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average is $201.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

