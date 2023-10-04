Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $222.58 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.09 and its 200 day moving average is $276.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

