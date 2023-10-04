Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.