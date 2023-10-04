Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

