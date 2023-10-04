Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,491 shares of company stock worth $2,841,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.87.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

