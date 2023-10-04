Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Loews by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Loews by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Loews by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $65.39.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

