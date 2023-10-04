Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,752 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

