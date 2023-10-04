Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 664,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 319,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

