Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $402.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.17 and a 12 month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.