Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,909 Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.34 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCH

Banco de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.