Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,188,927. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.9 %

Salesforce stock opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.74. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

