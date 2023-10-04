International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.75. International General Insurance shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 9,308 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

International General Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $514.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.13.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International General Insurance by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

