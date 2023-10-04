Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,081 shares of company stock valued at $20,551,736. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

INTU traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.33. The stock had a trading volume of 304,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,393. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.