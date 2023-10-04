Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 174,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

