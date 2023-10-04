Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

