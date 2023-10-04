Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 752,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,156 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.96.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,556,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,778,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,696,000 after buying an additional 220,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 362.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after buying an additional 1,129,831 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,287.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 1,436,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after buying an additional 1,393,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 775,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,430 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

