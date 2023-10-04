Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,058. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

