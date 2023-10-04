Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.35. 14,908,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,382,180. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.10 and its 200-day moving average is $352.02.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

