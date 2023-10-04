Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 3.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $45,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $608,296,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,121,000 after purchasing an additional 740,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 322,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,900. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

