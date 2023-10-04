Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 400,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 318,763 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 698.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

