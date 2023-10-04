iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,300,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,125 shares.The stock last traded at $100.27 and had previously closed at $100.67.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.