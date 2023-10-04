iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,524. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

