iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 152,431 shares.The stock last traded at $38.17 and had previously closed at $38.10.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

