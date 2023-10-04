iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. 258,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,679. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.