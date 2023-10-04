iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.68. 1,162,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,448. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

