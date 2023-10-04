iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,719 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.66. 2,107,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,763. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.