iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 382,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 293,686 shares.The stock last traded at $47.11 and had previously closed at $47.18.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

