iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Short Interest Update

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVEG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Get iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.