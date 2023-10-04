iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

