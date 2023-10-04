iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,533,880,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. 33,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,175. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

